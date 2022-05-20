Update on tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn has been announced in a rematch from two weeks ago, which Zayn won via count out. The storyline for this match is how Zayn is trying to prove his worth to The Bloodline, while Nakamura is looking for payback for The Bloodline’s recent beatdown, and the injury to Rick Boogs.

Xavier Woods vs. Butch has also been announced in a rubber match between the two. Woods defeated Butch on the April 8 and April 22 SmackDown shows, but Butch came back last week for a win over Kofi Kingston. WWE noted that Woods issued a challenge to Butch for tonight’s SmackDown as the feud between The New Day and The Unholy Trinity continues.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Vandel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Butch vs. Xavier Woods

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification match