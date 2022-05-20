Starrcast’s Conrad Thompson says he is disappointed by Ricky Steamboat’s comments

Speaking to WrestlingInc.com, Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson said he was disappointed by the comments that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat gave during a Highspots live broadcast regarding the Ric Flair’s Last Match event.

Steamboat said he was offered a spot in the match but decided to turn it down, saying that he has great respect for Flair in the ring but the two lead two completely different life outside of it.

“There’s no way for me to have that conversation with you and not be negative, or hurtful or rude and I am not going to comment on it because I think a lot of Mr. Steamboat and hold him in high regard,” Thompson said, adding that he knows what really happened and Steamboat knows too and he’s disappointed that he said what he said.

“But, that’s not the whole story and what the whole story is nobody’s business,” he continued.

Despite everything, Thompson said he still respects Steamboat and will always be a fan and that’s why he’s going to stay away from any “mudslinging situation.”

Thompson said that they’re still working on getting an opponent or opponents and they had several conversations and there’s a lot of hypotheticals but nothing has been confirmed yet.