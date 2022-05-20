Possible plans for Roman Reigns at upcoming WWE summer shows

The Road to WWE Clash at The Castle for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly being planned.

This has not been confirmed, but the plan is for Reigns to start with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, and end up with Drew McIntyre. The following matches are not “etched in stone,” but are in the works:

* Reigns vs. Riddle at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Reigns vs. Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

Orton and Riddle will be on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match.

