Notes on Dustin Rhodes and Jillian Hall

Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin 🤘🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2022

– In a series of posts on Twitter, former WWE star Jillian Hall praised the company for how they handled her miscarriage back in 2009. According to Hall, WWE sent her home and provided medical care, while also frequently checking on her.

She wrote:

“So many people want to bash WWE for how they treat their talent, but it’s a business, like any other. It’s a tv show! Did u know in spring (I think) 2009 I lost a baby while on the active roster? I had a complete mental breakdown in LA. I was booked for RAW but John Laurinaitis handled it so gracefully. He got me on a flight home and found me a dr immediately for intense therapy for the next 6 weeks. I was off the road for a bit and checked on frequently. They made sure I was totally ok before returning to work.”