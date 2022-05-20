LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package for tonight’s Winners Take All main event. We’re now live from the Vandel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee and they’re fired up for the show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline as Samantha Irvin does the introduction – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and raise their titles as the pyro goes off.

The Bloodline hits the ring to more pyro. Reigns takes the mic and calls on Grand Rapids to acknowledge him. Reigns says tonight fans will also acknowledge his cousins, and The Bloodline. Reigns tells Heyman to explain why. Heyman welcomes us to the single biggest night in the history of tag team wrestling. Heyman goes on hyping up The Usos and says tonight they will come home as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions or they won’t come home to The Island of Relevancy at all. Heyman declares The Usos will defeat RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and become the greatest tag team of all-time, and become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions of the world, and that’s not just a prediction, that, ladies and gentlemen, is a spoiler.

Heyman hands Reigns the mic back. Reigns tells them they know what he wants, he wants them to deliver. The only reason Reigns has these expectations is because he loves them. Reigns and The Usos do a group hug in the middle of the ring as fans boo. The music starts back up and The Bloodline raises their titles in the air.

– We see Sami Zayn backstage watching The Bloodline and he’s excited for them, acting like he’s a member of the group. He’s also wearing a Bloodline t-shirt.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight’s opening match as McAfee goes wild at ringside. Nakamura dances to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn. The bell rings and they go at it. Sami goes for an early pin attempt, then works on Nakamura’s arm. Nakamura counters and takes Sami down by his arm. Nakamura drops Zayn with a shoulder. Nakamura dodges a shot and levels Zayn with a kick now. Nakamura unloads with more strikes, knocking Zayn back into the corner.

Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura takes Zayn back down and drops a knee for a 2 count. Nakamura with knee strikes now. Sami counters and yanks Nakamura down by his hair. Sami mounts Nakamura with right hands now. Sami with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Sami chokes Nakamura on the ropes now as fans boo.

Sami goes to the top but Nakamura leas up and rocks him, then climbs up for the superplex as fans cheer him on. Sami resists but Nakamura drops him over the top rope. Sami dodges the Kinshasa but runs into an elbow. Sami ends up sending Nakamura out to the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami unloads on Nakamura with right hands, grounding him on the mat. Fans rally for Nakamura as he fights up and out, then nails a flying kick. Both are down in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura fights back and unloads with kicks. Sami blocks a charge into the corner but Nakamura kicks him and hits the big sliding German suplex. Nakamura goes to the second rope and hits a flying kick to the back of the neck. Sami kicks out just in time and Nakamura can’t believe it.

More back and forth and they both go down again. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa but Sami retreats to the floor again as fans boo. Nakamura charges at ringside but Sami catches him with a big Michinoku Driver in front of the announce table. Sami rushes back in and hopes for another count out win but Nakamura rushes back in at the 9 count. Sami can’t believe it.

Fans chant “Rusty!” as Sami now. Sami brings it back out but Nakamura counters and sends him face-first into the ring post. Nakamura then tosses Sami over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Nakamura returns to the ring but Sami makes it right back in before the 10 count. Nakamura immediately meets him with a Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall and celebrates as the music hits.

– The announcers send us to a video package on how The Usos have dominated the tag team division.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Happy Baron Corbin for another edition of Happy Talk. Corbin doesn’t look so happy tonight. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring with a mic. He has Madcap Moss’ Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy with him at ringside. Corbin speaks and says he tells us this every week, but he’s the happiest he’s ever been. Corbin doesn’t sound happy any longer.

Corbin brags about his expensive attire and accessories as the boos get louder. Corbin takes shots at Moss and says he got rid of him, and got a souvenir – the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Corbin says he will put it in his trophy case next to his other Andre Battle Royal trophy. Corbin shows us footage of last week’s beatdown to Moss, which saw Moss leave on a stretcher. Corbin says he got fined a lot of money for that, well, a lot of money to most people, but you can’t put a price on art and that was a work of art and like every piece of amazing art, you appreciate it more the second time around. We get another look at how he smashed Moss with the Andre trophy while the chair was wrapped around his neck.

Fans continue to boo. Corbin says everyone should learn from that, appreciate the things they have, show their bosses total respect, and you should never try to improve your station in life. Moss had it good as Corbin’s protege, he flew on private jets, ate Wagyu beef and Corbin paid for it all. Corbin says now if Moss wants to eat steak, his nurse has to chew it first. Corbin says Moss wanted out of his shadow and wanted to be a big star at the top of WWE, but he was a big shot who didn’t appreciate every great thing Corbin did for him.

Moss thought Corbin could be the butt of all his jokes, calling him the Big Bald Wolf. Fans chant “Big Bald Wolf!” for a second. Corbin says maybe he is the big bad wolf because he huffed, puffed and put Moss in the back of an ambulance. Corbin drops the mic as his music starts back up. He goes to ringside and grabs the Andre Battle Royal trophy, but smashes it into the ring steps and continues to destroy it at ringside as fans boo.

– We see how Gunther beat down Drew Gulak last week, which came after Gulak told WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet that he was going to put Gunther in his place the next time he saw him.

Gunther vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the stage and Ludwig Kaiser is under a spotlight. He calls on the crowd to show respect and honor to The Ring General, Gunther. The music transitions and the lights come up as Gunther makes his way out. Gunther and Kaiser take their time marching to the ring as we go back to commercial.

