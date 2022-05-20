GCW announces Jon Moxley for PPV
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced Jon Moxley for their Saturday, June 18 You Wouldn’t Understand event at the Mellrose Ballroom in New York City. The show will air as a pay-per-view on FITE TV.
No opponent has been announced for Moxley to this point.
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack
SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid
Janela vs Mike Jackson
Mason vs Webb
Blake
Marko
SGC
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/pzoA1x5nAF
