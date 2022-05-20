GCW announces Jon Moxley for PPV

May 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced Jon Moxley for their Saturday, June 18 You Wouldn’t Understand event at the Mellrose Ballroom in New York City. The show will air as a pay-per-view on FITE TV.

No opponent has been announced for Moxley to this point.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Betty Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal