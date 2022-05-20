Flair says return to the ring motivated by glory, not money

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair defended his decision to return to the ring for one final time and said that his participation in this event was not motivated by money, but rather by glory.

Speaking on his podcast, Flair addressed the topic, saying that he’s in better shape than he was and has been in the ring more than he showed on social media. Flair engaged John Cena’s personal trainer to get him in shape for this match and claimed that cardio-wise, he’s in great shape and his doctor gave him the green light to wrestle even with a pacemaker.

Flair said he’s going to wear a shirt for his match because he’s never been a “cosmetic wonder boy” but assured everyone that when the match happens, he will

“put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about.”

The Nature Boy also discussed the money aspect, saying that he makes enough money from commercials and Cameo and didn’t need this for the money.

“My life is good. I don’t need the money but I do like the glory. I’m never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I’m going to do it. It’s what I’ve been doing my whole life,” Flair said.

He did say that he’s going to make a lot of money regardless because “everything Conrad touches makes money.”