Big Damo debuts on AEW Rampage

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (Big Damo) made his surprise AEW debut during tonight’s Rampage episode, taped earlier this week from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

AEW previously announced that Shawn Spears would be wrestling “A Giant” on tonight’s show, keeping up his “Giant Killer” nickname and to prepare for next week’s Steel Cage match with Wardlow. Damo was revealed to be Spears’ opponent.

Despite a hard-hitting bout, Spears ended up getting the win over Damo. Spears then delivered a heel promo, declaring himself to be the Giant Killer and ready for Wednesday’s Steel Cage match against Wardlow on Double Or Nothing, which will have MJF as the special guest referee.

Damo took to Twitter after the match aired and thanked AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, the fans, and the AEW crew.

“Thanks everyone for the crazy response! Also big thanks to @TonyKhan and the incredible team @AEW for having me on #AEWRampage,” he wrote.

Damo, who is married to WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H., was released from his WWE contract back on June 25 of last year. He had been with the company since June 2016.

Damo has worked for numerous American and international pro wrestling groups since leaving WWE last year, including OTT, RevPro, DEFY, NJPW Strong, Black Label Pro, PROGRESS, and CYN, among others. He defeated Jamie Stanley and Joey Conway at Control Your Narrative events earlier this month, and reunited with Alexander Wolfe (aka Axel Tischer) for a win over Joe Hendry and Adam Maxted at PROGRESS Chapter 133 last month. Other notable recent matches include a loss to Tomohiro Ishii at the NJPW Strong Mutiny taping in April, a loss to MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman at WrestleCon’s USA vs. The World event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, a win over John Skyler at NJPW Strong’s Strong Style Evolved taping in March, and a loss to Eddie Kingston at DEFY’s Defyant Nights event in March.

There’s no word yet on if AEW is looking to sign Damo to a contract, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Damo and AEW. Below are a few shots from tonight’s match on Rampage:

And the #GiantKiller lives true to his name! @ShawnSpears gets the victory via C4 here at #AEWRampage and looks more than ready for @RealWardlow! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/ByRCvXGfkH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2022