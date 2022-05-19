William Regal doesn’t think WWE ever held Bryan Danielson down

William Regal says Bryan Danielson was never held down in WWE via the Bleacher Report:

“You can’t believe the myth or the nonsense that Bryan was held down. At one point, he said to me, ‘I’m not doing anything.’ I said ‘Bryan, since you’ve come back in the WWE, has it been more than two weeks when you weren’t a champion of some kind?’ ‘Well yeah.’ If you go back and look, at this point when he was talking to me about stuff, I said, ‘You’ve already been world champion. I’ve never been a world champion. At the moment, you’re going through a normal phase that everyone goes through. But you’ve been US champion. Whatever it is, you’ve been doing something. Whether you know it or not, you’re building loads of trust with this audience because you’re the one going out there doing these 12 to 15-minute matches. You’re getting the TV time and it slowly builds up.'”