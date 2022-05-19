Toni Storm on original idea for pie-throwing angle on WWE Smackdown

AEW star Toni Storm says the original plan for her pie-throwing angle with then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was for her shirt to be clothes to be ripped off.

The November 26 Thanksgiving edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Storm interrupt Flair’s “Flair for the Dramatic” segment. After a back & forth on the mic and brief in-ring action, Flair hit Storm with two pies from a dinner table that was left at ringside from the previous Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown match that saw Angel defeat Rick Boogs.

Storm appeared on today’s AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed the original plan for the segment with Flair.

“I was actually quite happy with that segment that day because it was a lot better than the original idea,” Storm said. “The original idea was, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something.

“They wanted to do this whole angle where it was like they were going to rip my shirt and I’d be like embarrassed in my underwear, I guess. When you’re asked if you are comfortable if you’re to do that and it’s like literally people are being fired every single week, it’s like, ‘Well yeah, I guess I’m comfortable with that. I guess I’m going to be doing that.'”

Storm continued and talked about why the original idea was nixed.

“Then a lot of people thought to not have that happen because that would have been terrible, a terrible idea,” she said. “So to be honest, the pie was actually like a really, it was quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could’ve been. In hindsight, I don’t really mind. You know what? I’m not even mad. People think I’m so mad about that, I think it’s hilarious.”

Storm left WWE not long after the segment on the Thanksgiving SmackDown, essentially quitting the company in late December. She debuted with AEW on March 30 of this year. Storm is currently participating in The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She debuted for AEW with a win over The Bunny to qualify for the tournament, then defeated Jamie Hayter in the opening round, and is now scheduled to face Britt Baker in the semi-finals.

Stay tuned for more.