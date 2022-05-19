Possible injury after Bryan Danielson gets stuck between ring & ramp at AEW Rampage taping

Bryan Danielson apparently suffered an injury during last night’s AEW Rampage taping in Houston.

As seen below in clips from fans in attendance, Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp and he was stuck there for several minutes. Danielson was reportedly “limping and falling over” and appeared to be in significant pain as Moxley, William Regal, officials and others worked to free him.

Danielson ended up walking out on his own, but he was limping. It was noted by one fan in attendance that Danielson “did walk out, was being helped by AEW staff but shoved them away while he was visibly frustrated and upset. He walked to the back on his own however he had a bad limp.”

The correspondent also noted that the taping ended around 10:29pm and Danielson wasn’t pulled out and back on his feet until 10:40pm.

Another fan in attendance noted that Danielson appeared to be close to tears at one point, and that Eddie Kingston was getting yelled at for not helping, apparently staying in character. Fans also noticed Kingston and Danielson flipping each other off after Danielson was back on his feet.

Danielson and Moxley faced Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in the main event of last night’s Rampage taping. The injury to Bryan occurred during a post-match brawl between members of The Jericho Appreciation Society and Danielson, Moxley, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. The cameras were still rolling and Rampage was still “on the air,” according to a fan in attendance. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping at the Fertitta Center in Houston.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured an in-ring confrontation between Jericho and Regal, which led to the big ten-man match being made for Double Or Nothing.

Stay tuned for more on Danielson’s condition. You can see related fan clips below:

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022

My video of Bryan Danielson after Rampage#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/byxFYERufZ — Steven Martin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@StevenM_42) May 19, 2022