News on possible championship belts for Owen Hart Tournament winners

AEW is reportedly planning to introduce title belts to the winners of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments.

It was previously revealed that Dr. Martha Hart would be at Double Or Nothing to present the tournament winners with The Owen Cup trophy. Now Voices of Wrestling reports that AEW has plans to introduce title belts for the winners of the tournaments at the pay-per-view.

The belts reportedly have a black & pink Owen Hart theme, while one belt is pink and the other is black. It’s believed that the pink belt will go to the women’s tournament winner.

There’s no word yet on if the tournament winners will defend these titles each year, but it’s been said that the Owen tournaments will be an annual tradition for AEW. There’s also no word on if the belts and a trophy will be given to the winners.

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will be down to the semi-finals after this week. Friday’s AEW Rampage will feature Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in a quarter-finals match. The winner of that match will then face Ruby Soho in the semi-finals, while Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm will also take place in the semi-finals. The finals at Double Or Nothing on May 29 will be Storm or Baker vs. Soho or Statlander or Velvet.

Adam Cole earned his spot in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament by defeating Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite this week. The last semi-finals match is scheduled to be Kyle O’Reilly vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, and the winner of that match will face Cole in the finals at Double Or Nothing.

