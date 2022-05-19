Jim Ross signs new AEW contact

Jim Ross has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Ross revealed in the latest edition of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows that he signed for “about a year and a half” to stay with the company.

“I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago,” Ross said. “I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”

Ross went on to discuss his goal of broadcasting until 2024, which would mark his 50th year in the wrestling business.

“I want to get to 2024,” he said. “I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a lot of guys can say that they’re in the same job in a fickle, crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good lord is looking down and cutting me a break, and if I can get to 50 [years in wrestling], I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”

Ross said back in February that his AEW contract would be up in April, and that he “was not looking to go anywhere.”

He signed a three-year deal with the company back in April of 2019.

sources: Grilling JR on AdFreeShows and 411mania.com