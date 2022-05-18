Updates on the NXT Women’s Breakout tournament

The opening round of the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament has wrapped.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured the last two first round matches. Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley, while Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James.

Legend vs. Perez will now take place in the semi-finals.

The other semi-finals match is Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley. WWE got to Lyons vs. Henley after last week’s NXT show saw Lyons defeat Arianna Grace, and Henley defeat Sloane Jacobs.

The finals will now feature Lyons or Henley vs. Legend or Perez.

It’s believed that the semi-finals will take place next Tuesday night, and then the finals will take place at NXT In Your House on Saturday, June 4, but that has not been confirmed.

The winner of the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will receive a match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose whenever they want.

Stay tuned for more.