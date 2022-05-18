The Horsemen to reunite for event at Starrcast V

Starrcast will be reuniting the legendary Horsemen for a stage show on July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds during SummerSlam weekend.

Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, Lex Luger, and JJ Dillon will be appearing together for the first time, and last time, at this show.

The six of them will be talking about the Jim Crockett Promotions era and then will be taking photos with fans. “Wait until you see the set,” Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson tweeted.

“This will be the first time we have all been on stage at the same time, and this will be the last time! But remember, The Horsemen are forever,” added Flair.

Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday at Starrcast.com.