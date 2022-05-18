The former Braun Strowman vs. Alistair Overeem announced for PPV

Get ready for the Future Of Sports Entertainment! June 4th 2022 at the MOTORPOINT ARENA in NOTTINGHAM. LIVE PPV available on FITE TV

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ADAM ‘THE TITAN’ SCHERR (Braun Strowman) vs ALISTAIR OVEREEM

WORLD WOMAN´S CHAMPIONSHIP

LINA FANENE (Nia Jax) vs C.J. PERRY (Lana)

WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

LEGION OF PAIN (Authors of Pain) vs BLAKE & MACLIN

KILLER KROSS vs SAMURAY DEL SOL vs JONAH (Bronson Reed)

WORLD WOMAN´S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

MADISON & TENILLE vs PURRAZZO & GREEN

DEAN MUHTADI (Mojo Rawley) vs LINCE DORADO

FREE LIVE PRE-SHOW

MIKE BENNETT vs BIFF BUSICK

DIRTY DANGO (Fandango) vs LEVIS VALENZUELA JR. (No Way Jose)