The former Braun Strowman vs. Alistair Overeem announced for PPV
WES is working hard to become a global brand in the sports entertainment and professional wrestling industry. We focus on bringing a new level of entertainment to the world of professional wrestling, by bringing together the highest level of athletes.
We will be providing World Class matches to our fans world wide, with the best talents en new types of stipulations in our matches. Our fans will be able to view our shows from every part of the world, at any given time so they won’t miss a single match.
Get ready for the Future Of Sports Entertainment! June 4th 2022 at the MOTORPOINT ARENA in NOTTINGHAM. LIVE PPV available on FITE TV
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
ADAM ‘THE TITAN’ SCHERR (Braun Strowman) vs ALISTAIR OVEREEM
WORLD WOMAN´S CHAMPIONSHIP
LINA FANENE (Nia Jax) vs C.J. PERRY (Lana)
WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LEGION OF PAIN (Authors of Pain) vs BLAKE & MACLIN
KILLER KROSS vs SAMURAY DEL SOL vs JONAH (Bronson Reed)
WORLD WOMAN´S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
MADISON & TENILLE vs PURRAZZO & GREEN
DEAN MUHTADI (Mojo Rawley) vs LINCE DORADO
FREE LIVE PRE-SHOW
MIKE BENNETT vs BIFF BUSICK
DIRTY DANGO (Fandango) vs LEVIS VALENZUELA JR. (No Way Jose)