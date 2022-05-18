The Bump to begin airing in new timeslot

May 18, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE’s The Bump is moving to a new timeslot.

It was announced today that beginning June 1 the show will air at 1pm ET instead of 10am ET. The Bump will still air every Wednesday via Peacock, the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.

Next week’s guests will be Happy Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

Below is today’s episode of The Bump, featuring Mustafa Ali, Raquel Rodriguez, and Adam Pearce:

