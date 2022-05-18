Ricky Steamboat says he’s not wrestling Ric Flair this summer

WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair will not be locking up one last time during Starrcast V weekend.

As we’ve noted, Flair is returning to the ring for one night only on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Final Match” event at the Nashville Fairgrounds. It’s been rumored that Steamboat would team with WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to take on Flair and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, but word now is that RNR will have to find a new partner.

In an update, Steamboat participated in a Highspots virtual signing on Tuesday night and confirmed that he was offered the return match with Flair, but he turned the opportunity down.

Steamboat noted that he was approached with the offer and he gave it serious thought for about a week, but at the end of the day, at his age, he did not want to return to the ring and not give fans what they expected out of The Dragon.

Steamboat recalled wrestling Chris Jericho for WWE and how he was younger and had been involved in daily training and coaching WWE talents. He received a “you still got it!” chant when he performed and he doesn’t want to “scar that phrase” now.

The 73 year old Flair and 69 year old Steamboat have teamed up together or went against each other hundreds of times over the years. Their last interaction came on WCW Saturday Night in July 1994 with WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Steve Austin involved. Stone Cold teamed with The Nature Boy to defeat The Dragon and The Stinger that night. The last Flair vs. Steamboat TV match came on the April 23, 1994 edition of WCW Saturday Night, which saw Flair retain the WCW World Heavyweight Title. That match came less than one week after their last pay-per-view match, which saw Flair and Steamboat wrestle to a No Contest for the title at WCW Spring Stampede 1994.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm ET on July 31, with the start time being a throwback nod to pro wrestling on Saturday nights. The event is being produced by Thuzio, a Triller company, and will stream worldwide via FITE. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 27 at 12pm ET, which is also when FITE pre-ordering will go live. It was noted on the RicFlairsLastMatch.com website that Flair’s opponent and the full card will be announced soon.

Starrcast V weekend will also feature The Roast of Ric Flair.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s big weekend at Starrcast V and his return to the ring.