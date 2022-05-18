Renee Paquette on WWE: “There are certain things that I really miss”

In a recent interview on NBC Sports Boston, Renee Paquette discussed if she’d consider returning to WWE, being open to a potential role in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Renee Paquette on if she’d consider returning to WWE:

“Yeah, I mean, listen, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in wrestling, is you never say never. You never know what’s gonna happen and like I said, I didn’t leave WWE because I was like, ‘Screw this, I hate this, I don’t wanna be here.’ That not how I left, that’s not why I left. So, yeah, I think if the right opportunity came up, of course, I would be all ears and be interested in that. There is a big part of me that misses it. Of course I miss it. I miss my friends. There are certain things that I really miss. I’m sure within a second of being back, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m back into this again.’ But no, I think I would be open to the conversation depending on what it is. It would have to be the right thing, it would have to be something new and fresh and with good people.”

On being open to a potential role in AEW:

“That’s the thing, I don’t know, is like what would I do? I don’t want to do commentary. I don’t think going to do backstage interviews is the move, so I think, again, it would have to be something different. Something that I felt like was using my skills in the best way. It’s trying to find that sweet spot. I love doing backstage interviews, but I’ve done that for so long that I need to find what other things I can do. If it’s like a cool sit-down interview or an expansion of something like The Sessions and being able to talk to the talent and do some really great personality profiles. Stuff like that I’m really into. There’s stuff that I would love to do in coming up with the creative on what exactly that would be. But yeah, I would definitely be into that. You look at both those worlds, it’s like WWE and AEW, WWE is the familiar thing that I know is a thing and that I have done that for the longest duration of my career, so of course, that’s always there. But then you look at the things on AEW and they’re still – obviously my husband’s there and I still have a ton of other friends that are there. I’m there [AEW] more often, though I’m not there very much. But yeah, I would definitely be open to a conversation about that.”