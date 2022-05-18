NXT live events announced for this summer

The WWE NXT 2.0 brand is headed out on the road.

After weeks of speculation, WWE announced tonight that the NXT brand will resume touring next month, beginning Friday, June 10, which is the weekend after NXT In Your House. These will be the first non-televised NXT live events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

Tickets for these NXT live events will go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10am ET via etix.com. WWE noted that additional NXT live event dates will be announced in the near future.

Superstars featured on the promotional material include NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, Nikkita Lyons, and Cora Jade.

Below are the first eight NXT live event dates announced for June and July, along with a promo for the tour:

* Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Florida

* Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Florida

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Florida

