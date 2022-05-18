Dwayne Johnson’s XFL finds a television partner

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia have found a television home for their relaunch of the XFL.

It was announced on Tuesday that the XFL has reached a broadcast rights deal with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN for XFL games to air on ABC, ESPN networks, and FX. The deal begins with the XFL’s return season in 2023 and runs through 2027.

“The XFL today announced a new, global multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, which includes exclusive broadcast rights for all gameday content, tentpole events and more, for its upcoming 2023 season through 2027,” a press release said.

“Each season, all 43 games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX. Additionally, the agreement includes exclusive content rights across TWDC (The Walt Disney Company) and ESPN’s digital, social and direct-to-consumer outlets such as ESPN+. The XFL is excited to officially announce its 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, February 18.”