AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

The road to Double Or Nothing will continue with tonight’s live Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Tonight’s show will feature the latest matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments. Matches for the men’s division include Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy in a semi-finals bout plus Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Joker in opening round bouts. Women’s division action will see Britt Baker vs. The Joker in opening round action. There’s no word yet on who the mystery entrants will be in the spots for The Jokers, but we will keep you updated.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Wardlow must take 10 lashes from MJF as he tries to earn the Double Or Nothing match against MJF

* Chris Jericho and William Regal face-to-face confrontation with The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club in attendance

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match with CM Punk on commentary

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Opening Round: Britt Baker vs. The Joker mystery entrant

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Joker mystery entrant

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semi-finals Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.