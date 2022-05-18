AEW adds more seats for Forbidden Door pay-per-view

AEW has released more tickets for the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Unfortunately, all these tickets are limited view seats and are behind the stage in the 300 level. The good news is that they’re only $35 so if you don’t mind having your view blocked and want to go there for the atmosphere and watch it on the big screens, it’s a great price!

The event, set for Sunday, June 26, completely sold out within minutes when it was announced. The show will feature AEW vs NJPW stars but as of today there has not been one single match announced yet.

AEW is set to start with the promotion towards the show once the Double or Nothing pay-per-view is over and done with at the end of this month.