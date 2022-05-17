WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.737 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.15% from last week’s 1.652 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.749 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.635 million), the second hour drew 1.816 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.730 million) and the final hour drew 1.646 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.593 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.27% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 587,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.26% from the 574,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 spot. While RAW topped the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 key demographic rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.306 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo.

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, and Rachel Maddow Show. This is up from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the best audience since April 11, which was the last time RAW did not have any competition from the NBA Playoffs. RAW also drew the best key demo rating since April 18. This week’s show had no competition from the NBA or NHL Playoffs. WWE counting down to Cody Rhodes’ appearance may have been a success this week as the key demo rating for the third hour topped the first hour and tied with the second hour, which doesn’t happen often. This week’s RAW viewership was up 5.15% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.27% from last week.

Up on ABC drew an average of 2.047 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.500 million viewers on CBS, the NBC Movie Special drew 2.092 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.545 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 545,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.75.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 4.71% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode was the post-WrestleMania Backlash show, and did not feature any strong sports competition.

Monday’s live RAW from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a Steel Cage match, which was the opener, Cody Rhodes addressing Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, plus AJ Styles and Finn Balor teaming up. The main event ended up being Asuka vs. Becky Lynch to determine the Hell In a Cell opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode