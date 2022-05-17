Travel packages for Clash at the Castle go on sale

The travel packages for the Clash at the Castle UK stadium event in Cardiff went on sale today on Ticketmaster and they are…expensive!

There’s a combo of three, four, or five star hotels along with tickets and meet and greet options available, with the most expensive option being a five star hotel and ringside seats for a whopping £4,500 per person in a double room.

A Superfan Event Day Experience ticket, which includes no accommodation, will cost £700 and consists of a ticket to the show, a pre-show party, merchandise, priority check-in, crowd-free shopping, and a £100 voucher included.

Meet and greet sessions will be held on Friday, September 2.

Pre-sale for tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.co.uk at Noon local time on Wednesday, May 18, while tickets for general public go on sale on Friday, May 20.

WWE will be using the full Principality Stadium for the show, with no seats blocked as there will not be a big stage, with WWE once again opting for a setup similar to SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble.

WWE had almost double the amount of tickets they will have available in pre-registrations so there will be a lot of disappointed people when this one sells out.