Ric Flair roast announced for Starrcast

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to be roasted during Starrcast V weekend in July.

We noted before how Starrcast V will feature Flair’s final match that Sunday at the one night only “Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Final Match” event. Flair is set to team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a partner. You can click here for details on the Flair match, including news on the legend who is expected to team with RNR.

In an update, Starrcast announced today that The Roast of Ric Flair will take place on Friday, July 29 from The Nashville Fairgrounds, just two days before Flair’s final match and at the same venue.

The Roast of Ric Flair will air live on FITE TV.

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast,” said Conrad Thompson. “Ric’s career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You’ve seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He’s done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”

