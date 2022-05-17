Notes on The Briscoes, Shad Gaspard, Nikki Bella, and AEW Heels

– This Thursday at 8/7c on #AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!

The Briscoes vs Violent By Design for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!

– Two years ago today (5/17), we lost a real hero, a man who sacrificed his life to save his son – Shad Gaspard

Two years ago today we lost a true hero. Shad Gaspard, never forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PgKkmsm9s — Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) May 17, 2022

– Nikki Bella Teases Jello Wrestling

– A special virtual AEW Heels event on Friday, May 20 @ 8pm ET….

We got a special virtual AEW Heels event on Friday, May 20 @ 8pm ET. We have guests from “Self Care is For Everyone.” Amanda talks w/ Allie, Aubrey & Vickie on their personal mental health journeys. Have questions about their journeys, send them to aewheels@allelitewrestling.com pic.twitter.com/AguHf7Iis4 — AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) May 17, 2022

