LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off last week. The tournament continues this week with the final first round bouts. We also see highlights from last week’s Natalya vs. Cora Jade main event. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes takes the mic and says Solo Sikoa needs to shut his mouth when he talks about he’s got next. Trick talks about how Hayes will take back the NXT North American Title from Cameron Grimes at In Your House in two weeks. They talk some more trash and the music starts back up as they head to the ring. Out next comes Sikoa as fans chant for him. Out next comes Grimes to a pop. He hits the ring and raises the NXT North American Title in the air, taunting Trick and Hayes.

Fans continue chanting for Solo as we get the bell. Trick and Hayes try to charge with sneak attacks but Grimes and Solo kick them away. Hayes is sent out as Grimes and Solo double team Trick. Solo goes to work on Trick now, dropping him with a headbutt and stomping away. Solo with a kick to the face to keep Trick down.

Solo scoops Trick and slams him in the middle of the ring, then kicks him in the head again. Solo knocks Trick into the corner as fans continue chanting for the Uso brother. Grimes tags back in and they unload on Trick in the corner with more double teaming. Grimes drops Trick and nails a sliding kick for a quick 2 count. Grimes grounds Trick with a submission now. Trick ends up making the tag and in comes Hayes for a big double team springboard to take Grimes down. Hayes works Grimes over but misses a clothesline. Trick and Solo tag in and go at it again. Solo with a big running splash into the corner.

Solo with a Rikishi splash in the corner now as fans continue cheering him on. Solo goes to the top but Hayes provides the distraction, allowing Trick to drop Solo with a big running neckbreaker. Trick stands tall and stomps on Solo as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Hayes and Trick have been dominating Grimes and Solo. Hayes has Solo grounded with a headlock now. Solo fights both opponents out of the corner and sends them to the floor. Hayes turns it back around and drops an elbow to Solo’s back. Grimes finally gets the hot tag and now he runs wild on Trick. Grimes takes down Hayes and Trick with a hurricanrana now. Grimes keeps the offense going and hits a big top rope crossbody for Hayes. Fans cheer Grimes on as he stands tall and signals for the moon.

Solo tags himself in and Grimes isn’t happy. Solo goes for the fall-away slam on Hayes but Trick makes the save with a kick. Solo gets dropped. Grimes drops Trick with a kick. Hayes with a springboard crossbody to take Grimes down. Solo grabs Hayes and drives him into the mat with a Rock Bottom. Solo goes to the top as Grimes nails a Cave-In stomp to Trick and stops him from making the save. Solo then flies off the top and hits the Uso splash on Hayes for the pin to win.

Winners: Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans chant for Solo as he stands tall with Grimes. We go to replays. The referee goes to give Grimes the title belt but Solo grabs it instead. Solo looks at the title, then hands it to Grimes. Grimes raises the title in the air while facing off with Solo. Fans chant “you got next!” to Solo.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, asking about their In Your House Title defense against The Creed Brothers. They joke about being scared and worried but then they bust out laughing. They aren’t worried about The Creeds or any kind of training partner The Diamond Mine brings in because Pretty Deadly is one of a kind. They will wait and see how The Creeds are after The Viking Raiders destroy them tonight.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring for the next first round match in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Lash Legend makes her way out and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for 18 year old Thea Hail, formerly known as Nikita Knight before signing with WWE. Hail says she is proud to announce she has been signed by WWE. We see footage from her WWE tryout and she says it was the hardest thing she’s ever done. She doesn’t care she was the youngest there, all she wanted to do is prove she wants this. Hail says there is one thing she needs to do first – graduate high school, and that comes next week. Hail says she’s so lucky because WWE is allowing her to train while she attends college. Hail says watch out WWE, here she comes. Hail has already lost all four NXT Level Up matches, to Ivy Nile, Fallon Henley, Sloane Jacobs, and Elektra Lopez. We go back to the ring and out comes Tatum Paxley as Legend looks on. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo as Paxley says Legend might have a size advantage but no one in this tournament is stronger than her. Paxley says she will power through to the next round.

The bell rings and Legend levels Paxley with a big boot for a quick pin attempt. Lash catches Paxley on her shoulder but Paxley counters and takes Legend down with a head scissors. Fans do dueling chants now as Lash gets up and Paxley kips-up for a stalemate. Paxley attacks and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Paxley powers up with Lash on her shoulders but Lash counters. They go at it and Lash sends Paxley face-first into the turnbuckles. Lash wraps Paxley’s leg around the ring post. They go at it on their feet again and Paxley limps but rocks Lash. Lash takes control and focuses on Paxley’s hurt leg. Legend and the referee have words now. Legend bends Paxley’s hurt leg over the bottom rope as the referee warns her. Legend with another close 2 count.

Legend with a Stretch Muffler submission in the middle of the ring now. Paxley powers out and tries to get Legend on her shoulders but like before Legend blocks it. Paxley hits a suplex but she quickly grabs her hurt knee. Paxley drops Legend for another 2 count. Paxley tries to lift Legend on her shoulders a third time and still can’t. Legend comes right back with a pump kick for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Lash Legend

– After the match, Legend stands tall as the music hits. We see the updated Breakout brackets and now Legend will face the winner of Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James. Legend celebrates to end the segment.

– We go backstage to Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They talk family business and then Tony D talks about how things with Legado del Fantasma didn’t have to get this far but he will finish it tonight. Troy and Channing ask about their involvement but Tony D says he will take care of Santos Escobar alone tonight. Troy and Channing seem like they’re not so sure about this but Tony says he’s The Don of NXT, so trust him.

– We get a look at WWE’s continued partnership with the Special Olympics. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. Vic and Wade then announce that the NXT 2.0 brand will resume touring on Friday, June 10 in Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

– McKenzie is backstage with Duke Hudson now. She says NXT fans want to know what’s next for him. Duke doesn’t care what the fans want or need, that’s what got him into the mess he was in before. He had to take a few weeks off and clear his mind, but now he came back and is realizing how no one can measure up to him… NXT Champion Bron Breakker goes barreling through the interview area, telling someone to start his music up. Hudson seethes and storms off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop. Breakker takes the mic and says we last saw him when Joe Gacy was dumping him in a field, and now Gacy wants him to join he and the two men he has working for him, doing whatever he wants. Breakker tells Gacy to kiss his ass and says he should’ve finished the job out in that field because now Breakker isn’t coming to beat Gacy, he’s coming to put him unconscious.

The music interrupts and Gacy is up on the balcony above the NXT crowd, with his two disciples. Breakker tells Gacy to shut up and says he doesn’t trust Gacy, and he’s ready for whatever Gacy has planned for tonight. Breakker calls Gacy to the ring but Gacy goes on about how predictable Bron is, and how he has a problem with his temper. Gacy says their journey together is not over as Bron rejected the opportunity of a lifetime to join Gacy, but Gacy isn’t the kind of guy to hold a grudge.

Gacy says he will give Bron and what all the people want – Gacy vs. Bron, one-on-one. Fans chant “shut the F up!” now. Bron says that sounds good, one-on-one, it’s on. Gacy says we need to up the stakes as he roughed up Bron’s father, insulted his family, left him out int he wilderness and so on. Gacy says by all means, Bron should kick his ass all over the arena and inflict pain like he’s never felt before. Gacy says Bron can go crazy, he can lose control, but if he loses control he loses his most prized possession because at NXT In Your House, if Bron gets disqualified, he will lose the NXT Title. Gacy says the question is – how bad does Bron want it? That’s up to him. Bron tells Gacy it’s on. Bron yells out as his music starts back up. The champ then poses in the corner, pointing up at Gacy and his henchmen as they look on from the balcony.

– We get a pre-recorded video from Indi Hartwell. She went from the top to the bottom in the blink of an eye, but she’s tired of feeling sorry for herself and now for the first time she’s on her own and it’s sink or swim. Indi says she will not let herself down. Indi is calling her shot now – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. She says Rose kicked her while she was down, so how about doing the same when they’re facing off? She goes on and says Rose thinks she’s the measuring stick of NXT, so Indi wants to see how she does when that stick is shoved up her ass.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

We go back to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is with Wes Lee backstage. She says unfortunately tonight’s match with Xyon Quinn has been nixed. Lee says this is because Quinn is not medically cleared again, so this is another match he’s ducking. Lee says one week Quinn’s shoulder hurts, the other week he doesn’t have the right hair gel. Lee goes on and says when Quinn is ready, he knows where to find him. Lee goes to walk off but Nathan Frazer approaches. He heard about what happened to Quinn, and he knows Lee wants to be in the ring tonight, and so does he… Lee appreciates it but says it might not be the right time because he has a lot of pent-up aggression due to Quinn. Frazer says in that case he looks forward to the challenge. Frazer walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes The Creed Brothers – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong accompany them to the ring.

The bell rings and Julius unloads on Ivar, rocking him and tagging in Brutus. They double team Ivar and send him to the floor. Ivar stands next to Erik at ringside now. Ivar tags in Erik. Erik and Julius lock up now as fans do dueling chants. Ivar tags back in and they beat Julius down off the double team. Erik slams Julius again for a 2 count, then grounds him.

Julius fights up and out but Erik rams him into the corner. Ivar tags in and rocks Julius. Ivar with more stiff punches to Julius in the corner. Julius gets double teamed again and Erik covers for a 2 count after a clothesline by Ivar. Julius breaks free from a hold and in comes Brutus. Brutus unloads on Erik and knocks Ivar off the apron. Brutus mounts Erik with big forearms. Brutus stalks Erik now and drops him with a big German suplex.

Ivar rushes in but Brutus ducks, then lifts Ivar and puts him on the top turnbuckle. Julius follows up with a dropkick to send Ivar to the floor. Ivar and Erik are both stunned at ringside now. Brutus goes to the top and flies to the floor with a big Brutus Bomb, or a cannonball, and takes The Vikings back down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Julius has control of Erik. Brutus tags back in and drops Erik for a close 2 count. Julius tags back in and they work Erik over in the corner. Erik fights out of the corner and knocks the brothers out of the ring. Erik falls and crawls to Ivar as the referee checks on him. Ivar tags in and runs over Julius as he charges. Ivar with a big clothesline to Julius, then a forearm to knock Brutus off the apron. Ivar unloads with back elbows to Julius in the corner, then a Bronco Buster for a close 2 count. Brutus and Erik go at it in the ring now. Julius assists Brutus with a big double slam for a 2 count.

Strong and Kemp look worried at ringside now as Erik sends Brutus to the floor, then ducks Julius and tags in Ivar. Ivar levels Julius. Ivar goes to the top after tagging Erik back in. Erik hands Julius to Ivar for a big top rope powerbomb but Brutus rushes in to make the save just in time. Erik with a German suplex to Julius. Julius blocks a double team and drops Erik on his head. Julius leaps to the top where Ivar is but Ivar shoves him to the mat. Ivar flies for a big diving headbutt but Julius moves just in time. Julius rolls Ivar into a pin but Erik breaks the pin up just in time as fans go wild for both teams. The crowd chants “NXT!” now.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Ivar and Julius go down. Erik levels Brutus and sends him out. Kemp distracts the referee from the apron. Strong rushes in to attack Ivar but Julius picks him out of the air, sends him to the floor and says they don’t need Strong or his help. Ivar takes advantage of the distraction and drops Julius with a big kick. Ivar tags in Erik and they hit the big double team powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings stand tall and head to the back as the music hits. We go to replays. Brutus, Julius, Strong and Kemp all have words in the middle of the ring to end the segment, but it looked like Kemp may have tried to play peacemaker between Strong and The Creeds.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage now. Santos Escobar addresses Tony D’Angelo and says he has always wanted to be like Santos, ever since their paths crossed, but there will only be one Escobar. Santos taunts Tony D and says he is inside his head. Santos trusts things will be one-on-one tonight. This doesn’t sit well with Cruz Del Toro, who wants payback for being thrown in the trunk. Joaquin Wilde also wants to fight and says this is beyond personal, plus Tony D will have his help out there. Santos asks Elektra Lopez about what they always say. She says to never let emotions get in the way of business. Santos says all three know how they can help and they know exactly what they need to do. They nod in agreement. Santos says let’s go to work.

– Grayson Waller is backstage warming up when Tiffany Stratton walks in. Waller says it’s a travesty Tiffany isn’t in the Breakout Tournament, and she agrees. She asks Waller to take care of this Andre Chase situation because it’s so annoying. Waller says he’s headed out to take care of Chase right now, telling her to make sure she’s watching. We go back to commercial.

