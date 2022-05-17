Full episode: Sasha Banks on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls

The Sasha Banks Cold as Balls episode with Kevin hart was released today on YouTube.

Banks dropped in a tub filled with ice to discuss a variety of subjects with Hart, who as always, was on top of his game with his comedy.

In the 13-minute interview, Banks talks about cutting her first promo in front of Dusty Rhodes, growing up with Snoop Dogg, how she discovered WWE, her eventual WWE tryout, the moment when an NXT writer told her she was “just a good hand,” her accolades in WWE, and much more.

Banks and Hart then end the show with a lightsaber battle in honor of her time on the Mandalorian.