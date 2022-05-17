WWE superstar Cody Rhodes says WWE will start selling temporary tattoos like the one on his neck:

“Vince hasn’t said anything about the tattoo. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce and Michael Hayes. Even Randy hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it’s a good thing to have. Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn’t a bad thing – I was searching, too. Now I’m reaching my final form. That’s why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I’ll promise you this – I’m not getting another one.”

source: Sports Illustrated