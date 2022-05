Alexa Bliss picked up another win on tonight’s WWE Raw after coming to a new entrance theme. Bliss defeated Sonya Deville for a second time in two weeks on Monday’s show, coming out to a new pop-punk theme song as you can hear below:

alexa bliss new theme pic.twitter.com/LoiNgWHzyy — BlissBlissVids (@BlissBlissVids) May 17, 2022