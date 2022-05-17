AEW trademarking another version of the ROH logo

As previously noted, the ROH Acquisition Co., LLC in Jacksonville, FL applied to trademark the term “Ring of Honor” and a new ROH logo on May 6th 2022. On May 12th, a trademark application was submitted for another logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Here is the description and logo…

The mark consists of the words RING OF HONOR above the letters ROH, all of which are displayed in a stylized manner.

Mark For: RING OF HONOR ROH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.