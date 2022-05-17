5/17/22 AEW Dark Results

May 17, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah
  2. Marina Shafir defeated Layla Lennox
  3. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)
  4. Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre
  5. The Andrade Family Office (Angelico and Jora Johl) defeated Anthony Catena and Baron Black
  6. Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth
  7. Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova
  8. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
    The NJPW LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Kevin Knight, and Yuya Uemura) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Blake Li, Brick Aldridge, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)
  9. ROH Pure Championship Match
    Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Josh Woods
  10. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
    -This match took place in Long Island, New York.

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vicky Dreamboat

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal