5/17/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.
- Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah
- Marina Shafir defeated Layla Lennox
- Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)
- Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre
- The Andrade Family Office (Angelico and Jora Johl) defeated Anthony Catena and Baron Black
- Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth
- Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova
- Ten-Man Tag Team Match
The NJPW LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Kevin Knight, and Yuya Uemura) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Blake Li, Brick Aldridge, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)
- ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Josh Woods
- Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
-This match took place in Long Island, New York.