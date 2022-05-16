WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The only happening announced for tonight’s RAW is Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage match.

The arena has Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins advertised but that will likely just be a dark main event, if it happens at all. This is also the first time in a few weeks where there are no SmackDown Superstars advertised for RAW, by the arena or the WWE Events website.

The build for WWE Hell In a Cell will pick up on tonight’s show and it’s possible that Rhodes vs. Rollins will be announced for a Cell match at the big event.

Tonight’s RAW should also feature an update to the title unification feud between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Lacey Evans’ possible return to in-ring action now that she has been moved to RAW, the latest from Judgment Day now that Rhea Ripley has joined, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and more.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.