Two matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.

Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, but now their third bout will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

Tonight’s RAW featured an in-ring segment where Rhodes issued the challenge to Rollins for Hell In a Cell. Rollins appeared on the big screen and after words between the two, the challenge was accepted. WWE then confirmed Rhodes vs. Rollins III for inside the Cell.

The RAW Women’s Title match is also now official for WWE Hell In a Cell.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender. WWE then announced that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at Hell In a Cell. This will be a standard title match, not held inside the Cell structure.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the current official card, along with related posts from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)