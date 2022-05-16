Steve Blackman makes a rare public appearance

Former WWF superstar Steve Blackman doesn’t make many public appearances this days, but he still looks like he could give you a beating. The former WWE Hardcore Champion was a guest for MCW’s Spring Fever in Millersville, Maryland last night. It was there that he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as Rikishi.

Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays.

As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING! pic.twitter.com/8dgx1RJQ2i

— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 16, 2022