Steve Blackman makes a rare public appearance
Former WWF superstar Steve Blackman doesn’t make many public appearances this days, but he still looks like he could give you a beating. The former WWE Hardcore Champion was a guest for MCW’s Spring Fever in Millersville, Maryland last night. It was there that he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as Rikishi.
Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays.
As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING! pic.twitter.com/8dgx1RJQ2i
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 16, 2022
The New Brood has REUNITED. pic.twitter.com/5vH1ZGURN4
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 15, 2022