Steve Blackman makes a rare public appearance

May 16, 2022 - by James Walsh

Former WWF superstar Steve Blackman doesn’t make many public appearances this days, but he still looks like he could give you a beating. The former WWE Hardcore Champion was a guest for MCW’s Spring Fever in Millersville, Maryland last night. It was there that he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as Rikishi.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Santana Garrett

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal