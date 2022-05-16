Notes on Bayley, PCO, Thunder Rosa, and The Uso’s

– PWInsider reports that PCO had an injury scare at the Impact Wrestling TV taping over the weekend during a match with Vincent. It appeared that he landed on his shoulder, but he is reportedly okay. He has told people that he is “fine” and will not miss any of his bookings.

– Smackdown tag team Champions, The Usos have etched their names in the WWE history books by setting a new milestone. The twin brothers have been tag team champions of the blue brand for a total of 300 days and counting. The new milestone is even more extraordinary considering Jimmy and Jey Uso are the first-ever tag team to touch the historic 300-day mark as Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

– Thunder Rosa has posted her latest vlog, titled “Almost Home.” The video is described as follows:

“Yeah, it’s almost Tijuana Time but before I got there, I spend some quality time with the AEW roster.”

– Last year, Bayley suffered an unfortunate injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She underwent surgery for a torn ACL and has been out of action since then. Despite her absence, Bayley remains active on social media. However, she has hinted at making her in-ring return this year.

