MCW Spring Fever 2022 Results

Before the show begins, Lio Rush came out to greet the fans and thank them all for their support for MCW.

Match #1

“The Hawaiian Warrior” Kekoa defeated King Ryan Mcbride

Match #2

Vita VonStarr defeated Dani Mo

Match #3

Action Andretti defeated Ninja Mack

Match #4

Tag Team Gauntlet for the MCW Tag Team Championship

Pat Brink and Alec Odin defeated Black Wallstreet, The Trade, Sigma Males, Diego Cruz and Lor Diaz, and JB Anderson and Shaun Cannon to retain their MCW Tag Team Championships

After the match, The Jacobs Family circled Black Wallstreet and Pat Brink & Alec Odin around the ring.

Match #5

Tim Spriggs defeated Angel Alvarado via submission

Match #6

Women’s Championship Match

MCW Women’s Champion Gia Scott defeated KiLynn King to retain her Women’s Championship

Match #7

Tag Team Match

The Trade members Myles Hawkins and Eric Martin defeated Joe Keys and Dante Caballero

Match #8

Triple Threat Match

Joey Janela defeated Chris Bey and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to qualify for the Shamrock Cup Tournament

Match #9

MCW Rage TV Championship Match

Demarcus Kane defeated O’Shay Edwards to retain his MCW Rage TV Championship

Match #10

MCW Heavyweight Championship

MCW Heavyweight Champion Ken Dixon defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson, Nick Aldis, and Moses to retain the MCW Heavyweight Championship

Match #11

Tag Team Match

The Hardys defeated OGK

Our next show will be in Parkville, Maryland on Saturday, June 18th for MCW Summer Heat 2022 at Tall Cedars Hall.