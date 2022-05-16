MCW Spring Fever 2022 Results
Before the show begins, Lio Rush came out to greet the fans and thank them all for their support for MCW.
Match #1
“The Hawaiian Warrior” Kekoa defeated King Ryan Mcbride
Match #2
Vita VonStarr defeated Dani Mo
Match #3
Action Andretti defeated Ninja Mack
Match #4
Tag Team Gauntlet for the MCW Tag Team Championship
Pat Brink and Alec Odin defeated Black Wallstreet, The Trade, Sigma Males, Diego Cruz and Lor Diaz, and JB Anderson and Shaun Cannon to retain their MCW Tag Team Championships
After the match, The Jacobs Family circled Black Wallstreet and Pat Brink & Alec Odin around the ring.
Match #5
Tim Spriggs defeated Angel Alvarado via submission
Match #6
Women’s Championship Match
MCW Women’s Champion Gia Scott defeated KiLynn King to retain her Women’s Championship
Match #7
Tag Team Match
The Trade members Myles Hawkins and Eric Martin defeated Joe Keys and Dante Caballero
Match #8
Triple Threat Match
Joey Janela defeated Chris Bey and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to qualify for the Shamrock Cup Tournament
Match #9
MCW Rage TV Championship Match
Demarcus Kane defeated O’Shay Edwards to retain his MCW Rage TV Championship
Match #10
MCW Heavyweight Championship
MCW Heavyweight Champion Ken Dixon defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson, Nick Aldis, and Moses to retain the MCW Heavyweight Championship
Match #11
Tag Team Match
The Hardys defeated OGK
Our next show will be in Parkville, Maryland on Saturday, June 18th for MCW Summer Heat 2022 at Tall Cedars Hall.