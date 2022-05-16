LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the Omos vs. Bobby Lashley feud, showing how we got to tonight’s Steel Cage match, where MVP will be locked out, while Lashley and Omos will be locked in. We’re now live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see the Steel Cage in place as the announcers hype tonight’s show.

Steel Cage Match: Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

We go right to the Steel Cage and out first comes Omos with MVP. They enter the cage and Omos is all smiles. MVP says we will witness a spectacle of destruction tonight. MVP gets the “What!?” treatment when taking shots at his former client. He then praises Omos as the boos get louder. MVP expects his former client to put up a fight because that’s the man he is, but we all know how this one will end. MVP goes on and says the era of The All Mighty ends tonight and we are all privileged to be living in the age of The Nigerian Giant. The music hits and out next comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley poses on the stage as pyro goes off. Lashley marches to the ring ready to fight as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Cedric Alexander runs down and attacks Lashley from behind on the ramp. They brawl and Omos exits the cage to help Cedric. Officials run down to try and restore order as fans chant for Lashley now. Omos and MVP are held back on the ramp as Lashley enters the cage and calls Omos in to fight. Omos stares down to the cage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and order has been restored. The bell rings and Lashley charges in the cage but Omos clubs him to the mat as MVP looks on from ringside. Omos puts a boot to Lashley to keep him down. MVP with a cheap cane shot through the steel cage wall.

Lashley fights back and jumps on Omos’ back with a Sleeper hold. Omos powers out with ease but Lashley rams him into the corner and works him over. Lashley charges but Omos grabs hm by his throat, then clubs him to the mat with a shot to the heart. Omos sends Lashley back to the corner as fans chant for Lashley. Lashley gets dropped again, which allows MVP to connect with another cheap shot through the cage wall, right into Lashley’s neck. Omos grabs Lashley and launches him face-first into the top turnbuckle, then flattens him with a big boot.

Omos poses as fans boo him. Omos with a big running splash across the ring into the corner. Omos with another splash in the corner. Lashley fights back and gets an opening. Lashley drops Omos and climbs up but Omos jumps back up and cuts him off. Lashley stomps away and sends Omos to the mat. Lashley climbs again but here comes Cedric again, climbing the outside of the cage.

Cedric kicks Lashley from the top of the cage but Lashley grabs him and launches Cedric from the top of the cage to the mat. Lashley leaps off the top turnbuckle but Omos catches him in mid-air. Omos launches Lashley into the steel wall of the cage. Fans boo as Omos stands tall over Lashley. Omos grabs him but Lashley fights back. Lashley charges but a huge boot to the face puts him back down as MVP looks on. Omos grabs Lashley by his face and MVP barks orders, telling him to finish Lashley. Omos scoops Lashley to his shoulders and launches him into the cage wall, but the cage breaks and Lashley tumbles out to the floor.

Lashley is up on his feet now as the cage wall falls to the ground. His feet touch the ground and he wins the match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley and his fans explode as it becomes obvious that he’s winning. MVP seethes at ringside. It’s announced that despite the unique way the match ended, Lashley is still the winner as his feet touched the ground first.

– We see how Ciampa defeated Mustafa Ali with The Miz as special referee last week, which was arranged by Theory.

Veer Mahaan vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali. Theory takes the mic and says he can’t go through with this match unless there’s someone he can trust to call it down the middle 100%. Theory says we’re going to have a special guest referee for this match. The music hits and Theory introduces The Miz, who comes out in his referee gear.

Theory is still stalling. Miz asks if he’s ready. Theory brags on being the youngest champion and the protege of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and says it’s not fair that Ali just falls into this match. Theory says he’s taking Ali back to the first lesson he learned from Mr. McMahon – expect the unexpected. Theory goes on and reveals that he won’t be wrestling Ali tonight, but Veer Mahaan will. The music hits and out comes Veer as Ali looks on.

The bell rings and Ali nails a dropkick to stun Veer, then another into the corner. Ali charges again but Veer leaps at him and takes him down with a flying body press. Ali counters and turns it around in the corner but Miz gets in the way. Ali keeps trying to fight but Veer drops him with a big boot. Veer dominates some more and presses Ali over his head but Ali lands on his feet. Ali superkicks Veer, and another superkick.

Theory trips Ali from ringside but Miz acts like he didn’t see it. Veer charges but Ali sends him to the floor. Ali keeps dropkicking Veer as he tries to re-enter the ring. Ali runs the ring and goes to leap out but Miz is in the way, counting Veer. Ali and Miz have words now. Miz mushes Ali in the face. Ali turns back around but Veer drops him with a strike out of nowhere. Veer jumps down on Ali’s back and applies the Cervical Clutch for the pin to win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the match, Veer stands tall as his music hits. Theory returns to the ring and he wants a selfie. Veer re-applies the clutch to Ali so Theory can snap a selfie with them in the background. Miz then gets in the selfie and Theory snaps another while Veer has Ali locked in the hold. They send Veer to the floor so he can take apart the announce table now. The music interrupts and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rey and Dominik attack Veer as he tries to re-enter the ring. Dominik flies out but Veer catches him. Rey then flies out off the apron and makes the save, taking Veer down. Rey and Dominik stand tall together in the ring as the music hits, leaving Veer at ringside, furious and staring them down.

– Becky Lynch is backstage arguing with Adam Pearce. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see recent happenings in the RAW Women’s Title chase, to promote tonight’s Six-Pack Challenge main event with Becky Lynch, Asuka, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. Becky is backstage ranting with Adam Pearce about tonight’s Six-Pack Challenge now. She says the match can’t even happen now as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi left the building. Lynch goes on and suggests Pearce just name her the #1 contender and give her the night off. Pearce makes the new main event Lynch vs. Asuka with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for a match at Hell In a Cell.

– We see how RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle decked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle by himself. He hits the ring and the pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso. The bell rings and Jey provides an early distraction from ringside, allowing Jimmy to take control in the corner. Riddle ends up countering from the opposite corner, leveling Uso with a big kick. Riddle with a suplex for a close 2 count. Riddle goes to capitalize but Jimmy drops him with a right hand.

The referee is distracted again, allowing Jey to rock Riddle with another big right hand cheap shot. Jimmy goes to punch Riddle in the corner but Riddle catches him in a Triangle, then tumbles him to the floor. More back and forth on the floor now as The Usos team up to turn it around after Riddle kicks Jey from the apron but Jimmy knocks Riddle to the floor. Jimmy runs and nails a big dive. Jimmy sends Riddle into the steel ring steps now. Jey grabs their title belts and poses with them on top of the steel steps as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy is dominating Riddle in the ring. The Usos raise their fingers in the air to boos. Jimmy with the Rikishi splash in the corner for another close 2 count. Riddle finally fights up and out of a hold, rocking Uso with an overhead kick. They tangle and Riddle nails a big Exploder suplex from the corner. Riddle keeps going but Jimmy gets a quick shot to the gut up and they’re both down now.

Graves says RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has a prior family commitment, so he is not here tonight. Jimmy and Riddle trade headbutts and strikes as they fight back up from the mat. Jimmy catches Riddle with a big Pop-Up Samoan Drop but Riddle kicks out just in time. Jimmy goes to the top but Riddle rushes up with him. They tangle as fans cheer them on. Riddle tries for a super RKO but Jimmy sends him back to the mat. Jimmy goes for the Uso Splash but Riddle gets his knees up. Jey can’t believe what he just saw.

Jimmy and Riddle are both up now but they’re dazed. Jimmy runs into a back elbow from the corner. Jey assists from the floor, causing Riddle to land bad from the corner. Jimmy ends up rolling Riddle as Jey helps him with leverage for the pin. The referee counts it but then he catches Jey and ejects him from ringside. The distraction and the argument leads to Riddle rolling Jimmy up for the pin to win.

W1nner: Riddle

– After the match, the music hits as Riddle heads to the ramp with his title in the air. We go to replays. The Usos are seething in the ring, clearly disappointed at the finish. Riddle continues to celebrate on the stage.

– We see how new Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley punished Liv Morgan last week as Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge watched. We also see how Priest vs. Finn Balor ended and how AJ Styles got involved. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Liv now, asking about her state of mind following last week’s attack. Liv says Rhea will never get away with this because no matter the odds, Liv never gives up. She goes on until Los Lotharios approach. She turns down a Kiss Cam request and then AJ Styles and Finn Balor walk up. They get Los Lotharios to leave and say they will see them later. AJ and Balor propose that they team with Liv to work together and have each other’s backs or Judgment Day will tear them apart. Balor asks Liv if she wants to come join them at ringside tonight and she says she will think about it. We see Edge, Priest and Ripley backstage talking now while Edge sits on his throne.

– Still to come, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.

