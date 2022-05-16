Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match officially announced

Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 31 will be under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions and the event will be titled Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.

The 16-time former champion will don a new custom-made robe for the event, an event produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide exclusively on FITE. The indie event will be part of the Starrcast V convention.

Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match will go on sale Friday, May 27 at 12pm EDT at RicFlairsLastMatch.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on May 27.

Flair’s opponent, as well as the entire card, will be announced at a later date.