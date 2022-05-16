Flair to wrestle at Starrcast V convention on July 31 in Nashville

It looks like there’s a date and place for Ric Flair’s in-ring return and that will happen on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds live on FITE TV as part of Starrcast.

The news was reported by ESPN, and Flair even issued a statement to the broadcaster. The rumors are Flair will team up with FTR to take on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and another partner in a six-man tag team match but that has not been revealed yet.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” Flair said in a statement to ESPN.

The show will start at 6:05PM, an homage to weekend start times of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW from the 1970s to the 1990s. Tickets and the pay-per-view stream will go on sale May 27 at noon.

Starrcast is run by Conrad Thompson, who is married to Ric Flair’s daughter.

Starrcast V will run in conjunction with SummerSlam weekend in the city. This is the first time that Starrcast will be tagging on to a WWE event.