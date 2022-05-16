5-14-22 PWF Results: FTR with Mick Foley, Lawler, South & Valiant, more

Here are results from Patriotic Wrestling Federation – PWF’s May 14, 2022 event held at York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina by Robert Truesdale

With FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) with Mick Foley vs Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) with Bill Behrens, plus Jerry Lawler, George South & Jimmy Valiant

– Officials for the event: Joshua Williams & Kylan Disney

1) “Boogie Woogie” Jimmy Valiant (w/Magnet Man & Captain Joe) and Soul Patrol (Sweet Dreams & Deon Johnson) def. “Freak Daddy” AJ Frost, Tony Benge & Chris “Thunder” Anderson

2) PWF Patriotic Championship Match: “Student of the Game” Stuart Snodgrass (w/”The Party Starter” Keith Mack) def. “The Greek Wolverine” Chrisifix

– With this victory, Snodgrass becomes the first-ever PWF Patriotic Champion.

3) “The Don of All Dons” Don Furio def. “The All-American Blue Chipper” Chase Emery

4) “Mr. #1” George South & Golden Gladiator #2 def. “The King” Jerry Lawler (w/Miss Larkin) & Big Nasty (w/Bootleg Dave)

– Prior to the match, South went on a near 20-minute tirade belittling the fans in attendance. South would go on to wager that if he & Golden Gladiator #2 didn’t win he would give refunds to every fan in attendance for their tickets. Lawler finally cut him off, saying that if South could wrestle as well as he runs his mouth he would have won a world championship.

– Just as Lawler appeared to have South down for the 3-count, Miss Larkin reached for South’s foot and put it onto the bottom rope. Seeing the rope-break, the referee had no choice but to stop his count. As confusion set in amongst Lawler, Big Nasty, and Bootleg it became apparent that Miss Larkin was a traitor. She would slap Bootleg during the resulting confrontation. The action in the ring resumed, this time with South pinning Lawler. South would score the pinfall despite having put his own foot on the bottom rope, which Larkin shoved off before the referee could notice. Larkin would leave with South and Golden Gladiator #2.

5) The Coaches (Head Football Coach Dean Boyd, Assistant Principal Zach Snyder, and others) def. “Freak Daddy” AJ Frost, Tony Benge & JP Lehman (w/Craig Huffman)

– Intermission

– Estimated attendance: 625

– Next event: June 18, 2022 (Bethel Baptist Church; Lake Wylie, SC)

6) “The Southern Savior” John Skyler def. “The Superior” Jake Jacobs

7) PWF Tag Team Championship Match: All Worm No Soul (“5-Star Worm” Joey Ford & “The Ginga’ Ninja” Brady Collins) (C) def. “The Irish Hand Grenade” Myric Moore & Derek Driver

8] PWF Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Maughan (C) (w/JP Lehman) def. Suicide

9) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/”The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley) def. Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross w/”Agent of the Stars” Bill Behrens)

– As the time limit for the bout approached, ring announcer Bill Hazelwood began counting down the time remaining in the match. The contest initially ended with a 20-minute time limit draw, however Foley would enter the ring at first to compliment the two teams on a hard-fought match but ultimately to ask them if they would come to a gentlemen’s agreement so that the match could be restarted under sudden death rules, and for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship. Wheeler would get the win for FTR after countering Garrison’s attempt at a splash off the top rope.

– Post-match, as Behrens (who struck Wheeler on the back with his tennis racket at one point during the match while the official’s back was turned) berated Garrison and Kross he would find himself stuck in the middle of the ring between the two teams. Foley would then bring out Mr. Sock-O to finish off the confrontation, choking out Behrens, then pinning him. leaving him to crawl away from the scene.

– Harwood addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support and also complimenting PWF for being a top-quality promotion. Foley would round out the evening by serenading a group of fans at ringside with a rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”.

