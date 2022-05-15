WWE Superstars at NBCU and FOX Upfronts tomorrow

Four WWE Superstars will be at the upcoming NBC Universal and FOX Upfronts as WWE’s broadcast partners flex their muscles in front of potential advertisers in an important week for the television industry. The story was reported originally by Deadline.com.

Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair and The Miz are being sent to the NBC Universal event which will be held tomorrow morning at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Meanwhile, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and former Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair will be in attendance for the FOX event which is tomorrow afternoon held at Skylight on Vesey also in New York.

Deadline adds that NBC Universal shifted WWE programming to its sports division for advertising. FOX already lists WWE as sports and you can bet WWE will try to have some kind of an integration with the Super Bowl as next year FOX gets the broadcast.

Speaking to Deadline, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said that the company has an advantage as it can do both sports and entertainment.

“It’s like athletic theater. It’s the story, that’s why you care…You’re swept up in the storylines,” Stephanie said. “We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys. We have a leg up on sports. You may object to what we do, but you’re never going to be bored.”