Updated lineup for Impact Slammiversary 2022 PPV
Following last night’s Impact Wrestling taping, the Slammiversary PPV lineup has been updated. The event takes place in Nashville on June 19, check out the updated card below:
* Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young.
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers.
* Ultimate X: X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. additional competitors to be announced.
* Queen of the Mountain: Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie.