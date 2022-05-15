Update on ticket sales for AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW will hold this year’s Double Or Nothing event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 13,237 tickets and there are 287 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,524. Here is the updated card:

Hangman Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final

Buy-In: Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling