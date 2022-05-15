Notes on Chris Jericho and Chris Masters

– Chris Masters recently took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of himself reacting to seeing a WWE production truck. Masters simply said ”take me with you.”

——

Chris Jericho Explains Why He Didn’t Change His Theme Song When He Turned Heel

Jericho has dipped to the dark side once again, but he hasn’t changed up his entrance theme and he recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Spin for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On initially using the song as his entrance theme:

“Well, the thing about ‘Judas’ is, it was a hit before I started using it [as entrance music], right out of the gate. We did the video, it did 1 million views in a week. Why? I don’t know. Whatever reason, people gravitated toward that song. That’s why I started using it as my ring music. I needed a new song because I had switched from WWE to New Japan [Pro Wrestling]. I thought, well, let me use “Judas,” and maybe there’ll be a promoter who hears the song and brings us over to Japan. Then I realized, this is a great entrance song! So, when AEW started, I brought ‘Judas’ over there, and then it became part of the show. For whatever reason, people just felt a real inspiration from that song and wanted to sing it as I came to the ring.”

On not changing it when he turned heel:

“Now, I did just change my character, I went from being a good guy to being a bad guy. We thought about not using ‘Judas’ anymore. But then I thought, why? Why change it? My boss agreed because we have a very unique, very cool moment in our AEW presentation, in that people love singing this song. As a bad guy, I could take it away but then you’re losing this really special moment. People singing ‘Judas’ transcends being a good guy or a bad guy in AEW, it’s just something cool that’s part of the show. It’s like going to a KISS concert and they don’t play ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ because they’re trying to be creative. It’s like, f***, we don’t care, that’s the song we want to hear!”