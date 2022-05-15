New IWGP United States Champion crowned

Juice Robinson is the new IWGP United States Champion.

The main event of tonight’s Capital Collision event saw Robinson pin Will Ospreay in a four-way match that also featured champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley. The finish of the match had Robinson pinning Ospreay with a torture rack into a sitout slam. Despite Ospreay getting his foot under the rope, the referee counted to three anyway, giving Robinson his third IWGP United States title.

This marks the end of Tanahashi’s run with the title after only 13 days.