Impact Wrestling *SPOILERS* from Tonight’s Tapings

Impact Wrestling taped matches on Saturday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Before The Impact: Crazy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.

* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian.

* Special Challenge Match: Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

* Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood with Madison Rayne.

* Steve Maclin defeated PCO

* Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machineguns.

* Violent By Design defeated Josh Alexander and The Briscoes

* Chris Bey defeated Raj Singh with Shera

* Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim.

* Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha with Gisele Shaw.

* Vincent & Kenny King with Eddie Edwards defeated Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco, with D-Lo Brown.