A possible WWE return, and a potential character makeover

– The former Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) may be returning to work for WWE behind-the-scenes.

Fightful Select reports that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer at this week’s SmackDown. Hennig worked with Tyson Kidd to produce a women’s division match that saw Liv Morgan defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

– On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Madcap Moss was attacked by Happy Corbin and was stretchered to the back. WWE revealed that he had suffered a cervical contusion which of course is storyline. According to a recent report from WrestlingNews.co, there have been pitches for Madcap Moss to drop the comedy traits from his character and this would also see him get new ring gear as well as new entrance music.