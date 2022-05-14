Virgil has Stage 2 Colon Cancer, Needs Financial Help

Former WWE/WCW star Virgil announced that he suffered two massive strokes. On Saturday, Virgil announced that he also has cancer and needs help with ongoing medical bills…

“It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support.”

An donation link has been set up with the following description…

“I have had mri and others procedure. I have spent close to $5721 on these the next two comes close to $3400. I would be more than glad to sign, do a cameo video and much more. I receive NO help from WWE who, based on all the chairshots, blows caused this. To those that have helped I am truly thankful and blessed.

So you understand my situation better I get $862 a month social security, a friend allows me to stay for $200 at a place he has. With Food and utilities and doctor visits pretty much puts me in hole. I have had to do few signings to help but been hard. This is Not a Gimmick nor a stunt , this is real and it is hard to have to ask for help.

Thank you to all of you.

michael ‘Virgil’ ‘Soultrain Jones’”